CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A man died after being shot in the 4100 block of Tripoli Drive on Thursday.

Corpus Christi Police Department officers that the incident happened at about 5:30 p.m. Thursday, resulting in a 36-year-old man being taken to the hospital.

He and later died.



Officers arrested 33-year-old Shayne Simpson, and he is charged with murder and is currently in the Nueces County Jail.