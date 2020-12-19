Unconscious man found behind H-E-B on Port Avenue

The man was taken to the hospital where he later died from his injuries.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Around 6:45 p.m., police were called out to the back of the H-E-B on Port Avenue. When they arrived, they found an unconscious man in his mid-60s, lying on the ground behind the store.

Police say the man was found with injuries and was transported to the hospital where he later died.

It’s unknown why or how the man ended up behind the store at this time. Police are also unsure if foul play was a factor.

