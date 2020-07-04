DRISCOLL, Texas — A stern warning from Driscoll police after a man who was pulled over during a traffic stop last week along Highway 77 was caught in a lie about having the coronavirus. It's something that ended up having an adverse effect on the local government in that small town.

The driver is now facing much more serious charges because of that false statement. A statement that ended up leading to the closure of city hall and the police department.

It all started with a traffic stop last Monday around 11:30 a.m. on Highway 77 and Garrett St. Chief Michael Cantu with Driscoll PD pulled over a 23-year-old driver who was heading back to McAllen from Houston where he works. Cantu saying it was just a routine traffic stop; the driver was given a ticket for some violations and he went about as way.

"I received a voicemail from the same individual, he was trying to contact the officer that pulled him over the previous day to let him know he tested positive for coronavirus, " Cantu said.

Cantu tried to get a hold of the man several times, but no response. Given the seriousness of the circumstances, the mayor was contacted along with the county judge, and the decision was made to shut down Driscoll City Hall, which impacted daily city government operations. Cantu contacted the Nueces County District Attorney's office and they assigned an investigator to the case to track down the man.

"We continued with it, I actually got to speak with him, he admitted he was never COVID-19 positive," Mike Tamez investigator with the Nueces County D.A. said.

The man was tested and the results came back negative. Driscoll City Hall and the police department were opened back up and now the man, whose name has not yet been released, is in some hot water after admitting he lied about having the virus.

"For me personally, the worst part about this entire deal is not so much the phone call, but the way it affected the chief, his family, his fellow officers, and then it hit the infrastructure of the City of Driscoll," Tamez said. "If anyone out there is even considering playing a joke like this, just know we will find you and prosecute you."

Charges against the driver could come as soon as next week from the Nueces County District Attorney's office.

