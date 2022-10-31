Robbery, homicide detectives investigating after man found dead Monday morning

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi homicide and robbery detectives have opened an investigation after a man was found dead on Williams Dr. early Monday morning, according to officials with the Corpus Christi Police Department.
Officers with the CCPD were sent to the 5800 block of Williams Dr. around 6:30 a.m. Monday for reports of a man down. When officers arrived, they found a man dead at the scene, officials said. It is not clear how the man died.
The man's body was taken to the Nueces County Medical Examiner's Office to determine the cause of death.
No other information was given. Stay with 3NEWS for updates.
More from 3News on KIIITV.com:
- 'Disrupted a major drug distribution operation': Two arrested after guns, drugs seized from home on south side, police say
- Toddler gets food poisoning from expired formula parent says Walmart sold her
- Las Vegas, Denver, Orlando routes a possibility for CCIA
- Civil rights complaint filed against city for proposed desalination plant
- Early voting for 2022 kicks off, and registered voters have a lot of options
- Inmates are allowed to and still want to vote despite being in jail, sheriff says
Subscribe to our YouTube channel for your daily news and exclusive extended interviews.
Do you have a news tip? Tell 3!
Put your name and contact information below, or email tell3@kiiitv.com, so we can get in touch with you about your story should we have questions or need more information. We realize some stories are sensitive in nature. Let us know if you'd like to remain anonymous.
If you do not have a photo/video to submit, just click "OK" to skip that prompt.