Robbery, homicide detectives investigating after man found dead Monday morning

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi homicide and robbery detectives have opened an investigation after a man was found dead on Williams Dr. early Monday morning, according to officials with the Corpus Christi Police Department.

Officers with the CCPD were sent to the 5800 block of Williams Dr. around 6:30 a.m. Monday for reports of a man down. When officers arrived, they found a man dead at the scene, officials said. It is not clear how the man died.

The man's body was taken to the Nueces County Medical Examiner's Office to determine the cause of death.

