HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A burglary at a gun shop led to the shooting death of one of the suspects, according to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff Ed Gonzalez tweeted that the gun shop owner, who is also a 79-year-old military veteran, exchanged gunfire with the burglary suspects and one of the suspects was later found dead in a roadway from a gunshot wound.

The investigation is still unfolding at two different scenes in northeast Harris County, not far from Crosby.

Deputies said it was about 4:30 a.m. Tuesday when the owner of the gun shop, who also lives on the property in the 2000 block of Kennings, said he heard commotion outside. When he stepped out to see what was going on he saw several suspects and a vehicle chained to the front door of his gun shop.

He then witnessed the vehicle yank the front door off its hinges and at least one person get access inside of the store, according to Sheriff Gonzalez.

Moments later one of the suspects saw the gun shop owner and started shooting. The owner fired back, hitting at least one of the suspects before they got away.

About 10 minutes later a man in his 20s was found dead in the 3800 block of Morelos, about seven miles away. Deputies said he was in the roadway not far from a car with its doors open.

Two pistols, believed to be taken from the gun shop, were found near the man's body.

Two other suspects were taken into custody.

The case is being referred to a grand jury.

Anyone with information about the attempted burglary and shootout should call Houston Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

ALSO POPULAR ON KHOU.COM

Send us a news tip | Download our app | #HTownRush Newsletter