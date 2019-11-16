HOUSTON — A man was found dead in the parking lot of an apartment complex Friday night in Houston's northside.

At this time homicide investigators can't really determine how the man died but said the man was wearing only a long sleeve shirt.

Police said the man may have been run over or dragged by a vehicle.

The man's body was found in the 16800 block of City View Place.

Police are trying to figure out if the man died at the apartment complex or if his body was dumped there.

A witness claims they saw a black four-door vehicle leaving the complex at a high rate of speed but is unsure if that was the suspect.

Police are hoping to find surveillance video that will help provide more information.

If you have any details that can help police solve this case, please call the Houston Police Department at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-8477.

