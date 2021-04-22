Man arrested after found hiding in the ceiling of the women's restroom at Freedom Fitness in Corpus Christi

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi Police Department have arrested 44-year-old Thomas Garcia after he was found hiding in the ceiling of Freedom Fitness' gym at 5800 South Padre Island Drive on Monday, April 19.
It was around 2:23 a.m. when the police were called out to the gym after an employee at FF said Garcia had kicked in a section of an air duct and crawled across the rafters in the ceiling. Police found him hiding above the women’s restroom.
He is now facing charges of burglary of a building, criminal mischief and voyeurism.
