Man found in middle of Interstate 37 with multiple gunshot wounds, officials say

The man was found on I37 near Buddy Lawrence Dr. with several gunshot wounds to his back, police said.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi police opened an investigation Wednesday morning after a man was found lying on I37 near Buddy Lawrence Dr. with multiple gunshot wounds, officials with the police department said.

Officers were dispatched to the scene just after 4:30 a.m. and found the 45-year-old man in the road. He had an injury to his head and multiple gunshot wounds to his back, officials said.

The man was taken to a local hospital in serious condition, but official said his vital signs were stable.

No other information is known at this time. Stay with 3NEWS for updates.

