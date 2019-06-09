HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Deputies are investigating a fatal shooting after a man was found in a stolen SUV that had been driven off the roadway overnight.

This happened just before 4 a.m. in the 11300 block of Windfern just outside of Beltway 8 in northwest Harris County.

The Harris County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that the victim, a black male in his late teens to early 20s, was dead at the scene.

Investigators say the victim was found in the rear passenger seat. The SUV he was in had been reported stolen out of Katy a few days ago.

Deputies say they received a several calls from the neighborhood reporting shots fired.

Investigators believe there was a shootout between the people inside the stolen SUV and a white car.

While at the scene, investigators also learned a possible suspect or victim was in the hospital.

The wounded individual was transported to a local hospital by a friend, investigators say.

KHOU 11 New has a crew at the scene gathering more information.

Stay with KHOU.com and watch #HTownRush for more on this developing story.

ALSO POPULAR ON KHOU.COM