Registered sex offender arrested in Kingsville after violating parole

KINGSVILLE, Texas — Police in Bishop have announced the arrest of a registered sex offender, who they say was caught with two juvenile girls in his vehicle.
According to police, it was last Saturday when 26-year-old Joe Rivera was pulled over along US 77 for a traffic violation. Police discovered that Rivera was on probation for a sexual offense. The two young girls found in that vehicle were turned over to their guardians.
Although Rivera was released at the time, it was determined that he was in violation of his parole.
He was arrested by Kingsville police officers on Thursday.
