Man from Orange Grove sentenced to prison after admitting to receiving child pornography

At the time of his arrest -- he was a registered sex offender and on probation for the 2nd degree felony offense of indecency with a child.

ORANGE GROVE, Texas — An Orange Grove man has now been sentenced after admitting to receiving child pornography.

According to US Attorney Ryan K. Patrick, 34-year-old Cameron Michael Pittman pleaded guilty back on September 9 and at a hearing today, the judge sentenced Pittman to 17 years in federal prison.

