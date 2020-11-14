Man hides behind Sam's Club ice cream freezer, waits until store closes, and steals over $13,000 worth of jewelry

You could earn a cash reward for information leading to the suspect’s arrest

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are searching for a man they say hid behind the ice cream freezer at a Sam's Club until it closed then stole thousands of dollars in jewelry.

It happened shortly after midnight November 4 at the Sam's Club in the 7400 block of Winchester. Police say the man could be seen on security cameras coming out from behind the freezer before smashing the jewelry display case.

Investigators say he stole over $13,000 worth of jewelry.

If you have any information on the crime, call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH (2274). You could earn a cash reward.