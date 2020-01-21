CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi Police Department is searching for the person responsible for sending a man to an area hospital early Tuesday morning.

Officers responded quickly. In fact, they arrived at the scene before the victim's family even called for help.

It was just after 1:30 a.m. Tuesday when officers were finishing another call and heard five gunshots ring out. They searched and found a 40-year-old man outside a home on Baldwin and Sarita. He had been shot in the stomach.

The victim was conscious when police arrived. He told them he had been outside smoking when a dark-colored car pulled up and someone got out and started arguing with him. The man said he was chased and then the person opened fire. He was struck twice and is now recovering in the hospital.

CCPD investigators told 3News they were unable to find any damage to surrounding homes and believe this may have been a targeted attack.

If you know anything about this shooting, please contact police at 361-886-2600.

