TEXAS CITY, Texas - A man police say claimed to have killed his three children and shot his wife is in custody.

Police said the man called 911 to turn himself in Thursday night. Junaid Hashim Mehmood, 27, was arrested near the Panera Bread on El Dorado Boulevard near the Gulf Freeway.

Police said he was taken into custody on an unrelated warrant and will be held in the Texas City jail.

Three children, including an infant, were found dead Thursday evening inside a Texas City apartment.

This is the first time we’ve seen Junaid Mehhmood. HPD officers just pulled him out of a patrol unit. Police are still searching for the gun used in tonight’s shooting. #khou11 pic.twitter.com/rYLrUkflWh — Brett Buffington (@BrettKHOU) January 4, 2019

Junaid Hashim Mehmood, 27, is suspected of killing his three children and severely wounding his wife.

Police responded to a welfare check around 6:15 p.m. Thursday at the Pointe Ann Apartments at 1225 10th Street North in Texas City. They found three children dead and a woman with a gunshot wound to her head.

Police believe the children are 5 years old, 2 years old and an infant.

The woman was transported to the University of Texas Medical Branch in Galveston where she is being treated for her wounds.

Police earlier identified Mehmood as a person of interest in this case.

Multiple agencies are involved in the investigation: Texas City, League City and Houston police departments along with the Texas Rangers and Galveston County District Attorney's Office.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Texas City Police Department at (409) 643-5720.

