SAN ANTONIO — A dramatic moment was caught on camera when a McAllen man got out of his truck and chased protesters away with a chainsaw.

In the video, posted to Twitter by @TheHousPlug_, the man is heard shouting racial slurs and using profanity.

McAllen Police Lieutenant Joel Morales identified the man as Daniel Pena. He said Pena was detained Friday afternoon and taken into custody. Charges against him are pending.

Police said no one was hurt in the incident, and that the department was fully prepared for protesters who have a constitutional right to protest.

Watch the video below (Graphic Video Warning: this video features explicit language and racial slurs; viewer discretion is advised):

RELATED: SA health officials recommend protesters get free coronavirus testing

RELATED: Here's what protesters and police are doing around Texas