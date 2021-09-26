Early morning shooting results in death of one man outside hookah lounge

Officers were in the 2-thousand block of Airline, when they overheard a nearby disturbance.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A man in his 30's died, after an early morning shooting outside of a Corpus Christi hookah lounge.

While investigating the altercations, officers heard gunshots in the area.

Authorities said they saw a man running from the scene with a weapon, and after a short foot pursuit, he was caught and taken into custody.

According to Public Information’s Officer, Gena Pena the authorities quickly arrived to assess the situation.

“Initially while they were on the scene, they did not locate a victim,” Pena said. “So, they weren’t sure if a victim had been shot. But a short time later officers were called to a local hospital for a walk-in shooting victim, and that victim was being treated for critical injuries.”