Ohio man indicted in rape of 9-year-old Columbus girl who traveled to Indiana for abortion

According to court records, 27-year-old Gerson Fuentes is facing two felony counts of rape.

Example video title will go here for this video

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A grand jury in Ohio has indicted the man accused of raping and impregnating a 9-year-old girl who traveled to Indiana for an abortion that became a flashpoint in the national debate over access to the procedure.

The 27-year-old defendant is charged with two felony counts of rape in an indictment filed Thursday in county court in Columbus.

Fuentes was arrested on July 12 following an investigation that began back on June 22.

NOTE: The above video is from a previous report on Fuentes.

According to police, the victim identified Fuentes as the person who raped her. Investigators questioned Fuentes at police headquarters where he confessed to raping the victim on at least two occasions.

Fuentes is being held in the Franklin County Jail on a $2 million bond.

Initial court records didn't specify whether or how the suspect knew the girl, and authorities haven't provided comment or additional details in response to requests about that.

Court records listed no attorney for the rape suspect after the indictment. His arraignment is scheduled for Monday.

The case drew national attention when Indianapolis Dr. Caitlin Bernard performed an abortion on the now 10-year-old child. The girl had to travel to Indiana because Ohio banned abortions at the first detectable “fetal heartbeat” after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned the landmark Roe v. Wade ruling.

Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita had made claims that Bernard had a “history of failing to report” information on abortions and/or abuse. He also questioned whether she had followed Indiana law in providing an abortion for a 10-year-old girl.

Earlier this week, attorneys for Bernard filed notice of a tort claim against Rokita for defamation. IU Health previously reported that Bernard had followed Indiana privacy laws in her handling of the abortion.

The AG's office tells 13News: