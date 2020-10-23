HPD: Man shot in the face during road rage incident on US-59 at Highway 288

Two people are in custody.

HOUSTON — A man was injured in a road rage shooting Friday on US-59 at Highway 288, Houston police confirmed.

Preliminary information is that a commercial vehicle and an Impala were involved in the incident. Two people were inside of the commercial vehicle when the road rage escalated into a shooting.

Someone from the commercial vehicle allegedly shot the driver of the Impala in the face.

The injured driver was taken to Ben Taub hospital in an unknown condition.

The two individuals inside of the commercial vehicle have been taken into custody.

