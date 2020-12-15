Man jumps from third-story to avoid being served warrants, Fort Worth police say

The suspect then led officers on a 15-minute pursuit, according to officials, and fired several shots at officers as he drove.

FORT WORTH, Texas — A man jumped from the third story of a hotel Tuesday when officers attempted to serve him felony family violence warrants out of Cleburne, Fort Worth police say.

Once the suspect pulled over, he refused to exit the vehicle, initiating a standoff, according to officials. He was then taken into custody, peacefully, 45-minutes later.

Police say the suspect was transferred to a local hospital for injuries he sustained while jumping from the third story.

No officers were injured during the incident, officials say.

According to police, the suspect faces several charges including the felony family violence warrant, evading arrest, and aggravated assault on a public servant.