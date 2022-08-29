Father shoots, kills son who was assaulting his mother in north Harris County, deputies say

Investigators said the son was out drinking before he came home and started assaulting his mother with a liquor bottle.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A man was shot and killed by his father after the father told police the 24-year-old man was assaulting his wife, according to the Harris County Sheriff's Office.

The shooting happened around 2 a.m. Monday at a home on Rhodes Road in north Harris County.

Deputies said they received a call from a man in his 70s who said he just shot and killed his 24-year-old son after his son hit his mother, who is also in her 70s. When they arrived they found the 24-year-old's body.

After interviewing the father, investigators said the son was out drinking before he came home and hit his mother in the head with a liquor bottle. He also charged at his father once he woke up, which led to the fatal shooting.

The mother was taken to a hospital with a wound to her head, but investigators said they expect her to be OK.