HCSO: Man killed girlfriend's ex-boyfriend before couple ran off with 2 kids in north Harris County

Deputies are asking the couple to turn themselves in and warned an Amber Alert may be issued since the children are in the company of an accused murderer.

HOUSTON — The Harris County Sheriff's Office is searching for a couple and two children after a man was found dead Monday morning at an apartment complex in the Cypress Station area.

Earlier in the night, investigators said there was a fight between a woman's current boyfriend and former boyfriend.

A second conflict later broke out, and according to police, the new boyfriend shot and killed the ex-boyfriend. HCSO identified the deceased victim as a man in his early 20s.

The couple then ran off with the two children, according to investigators.

Investigators said a second woman was at the home at the time as well as two additional children, including an 11-year-old, who were at the scene when police arrived. They said the second woman is cooperating with the investigation.

HCSO is still trying to confirm the relationship between the suspects and the children who were taken.

It's still unclear what the men were arguing about.