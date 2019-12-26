A man was found shot Wednesday inside an SUV in east Oak Cliff, police said.

Officers responded to a shooting call around 6 a.m. in the 1900 block of High Hill Boulevard near South Corinth Street. They found an injured man inside an SUV, police said.

The man, who has not been publicly identified, was taken to the hospital, where he died.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Dallas police Det. Brian Tabor at 214-671-3605 or brian.tabor@dallascityhall.com.

Crime Stoppers is offering a reward up to $5,000 for information leading to an arrest and indictment. Call 214-373-8477.

