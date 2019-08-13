HOUSTON — A man who tried to stop a robber from taking his car may lose both of his legs after he was pinned between two vehicles.

Houston police said it was about 8:15 p.m. Monday when the man pulled into a gas station on Woodfair near Deering. The man got out, leaving his Chevrolet Camaro running with his wife inside.

The robber jumped in the car and took off, but the husband jumped on the hood of the vehicle in an attempt to stop the crook.

The robber crashed into a van, pinning the husband between both vehicles. The suspect then got out and ran into a nearby apartment complex.

So far no arrests have been made.

Police said the husband may lose both his legs from the crash. His wife and the driver of the Ford van that was hit were also taken to the hospital.

