Arrest made in Aransas County murder case

Divers recovered what is believed to be the murder weapon from Aransas Bay.

ARANSAS COUNTY, Texas — The Aransas County Sheriff's Office announced the arrest of a Rockport man in connection with the death of William "Billy" Mullennix on Thursday.

Authorities said Chilton Moore was booked into the Aransas County jail on a murder charge. He is being held on a three million dollar bond.

It was back on June 6 when Mullennix was found unresponsive at a home along FM 1781 in Aransas County. Five investigators from the sheriff's office have been working and chasing down leads.

Security camera footage from residents and nearby businesses helped detectives put the pieces together and lead to the arrest.

Divers with the Aransas Pass Police Department also helped to recover what is believed to be the murder weapon from Aransas Bay.

