Teen found shot dead in Kingsville, police looking to public for information

The mother of Juan Rolando Condé found him shot to death around 2 p.m. on Tuesday inside his home at 1022 S. 16th St. Kingsville.

KINGSVILLE, Texas — The Kingsville Police Department is looking for the person responsible for the murder of a 17-year-old man.

The mother of Juan Rolando Condé found him shot to death around 2 p.m. on Tuesday inside his home at 1022 S. 16th St. Kingsville.

Police Chief Rick Torres tells 3News that it appears Condé was killed sometime overnight. He also tells us there are no suspects in this case right now and he’s asking for the public's help.

If anyone knows about the murder, you can call the Kingsville Police Department at (361) 592-4311.

For the latest updates on coronavirus in the Coastal Bend, click here.