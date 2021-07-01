Sinton: Police looking for suspect on the run in the area of West 4th Street

SINTON, Texas — Sinton police are looking for a suspect on the run. Officers are concentrating their search on the area of West Sinton and West 4th Street.
They say the suspect is a 28-year-old White man, wearing a gray muscle shirt with black pants.
If you have any information, you're asked to call Sinton police at (361) 364-4400.
