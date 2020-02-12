Man sentenced to 10 years in prison for retrieving cocaine by mail from mailing centers around Corpus Christi

Authorities said Rivera was accountable for about 10 kilograms of cocaine with an estimated value of $250,000.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A man caught retrieving cocaine from packages at mailing centers around the Corpus Christi area was sentenced in federal court Wednesday.

41-year-old Axel Noel Rodriguez Rivera of Edinburg, Texas, pleaded guilty for taking part in the drug conspiracy back on July 23. According to U.S. Attorney Ryan K. Patrick, on Wednesday Rivera was sentenced to 120 months in prison followed by five years of supervised release.

Authorities said Rivera used multiple mail center mailboxes to receive cocaine by mail. Their investigation began back in January when a suspicious parcel was found in McAllen and later discovered to contain cocaine.

Further investigation by the U.S. Postal Inspector Service and Hidalgo County Criminal District Attorney’s High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area Task Force revealed that Rivera had retrieved multiple parcels containing cocaine from mail centers in the Corpus Christi area, either sent via the U.S. Postal Service or third-party shippers.

In total, authorities said Rivera was accountable for about 10 kilograms of cocaine with an estimated value of $250,000.