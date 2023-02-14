Man shoots himself after shooting his female partner, both survive

The incident happened at the Whataburger on Baldwin early Tuesday morning.

A man was seriously injured after shooting himself and the woman he was with Tuesday on Corpus Christi's West Side.

Corpus Christi Police Department Public Information Lt. Michael Peña said officers said they received a call at around 7:38 a.m. for a shooting in the 2400 block of Baldwin Blvd.

Police gave the woman first aid after arriving, and they believe she will survive her injuries.

The man's injuries are potentially life-threatening, officers said.

Bother were taken to a local hospital.