Man charged with capital murder after shooting, killing 2, injuring another at possible homeless camp in NW Houston, police say

Police said the man confessed to shooting and killing some people nearby after being arrested.

HOUSTON — A man was arrested after two people were killed and another person was injured when he opened fire on a possible homeless camp, according to the Houston Police Department.

The shooting happened around 8 a.m. Sunday near Neiman Lane, which is next to the intersection of West Tidwell Road and Wheatley Street.

Police said they received multiple calls about a man with a gun at the intersection. When they arrived, they spotted the gunman and took him into custody.

Nathan Bryan Miller, 33, is charged with capital murder in connection with the shootings.

After being arrested, the gunman confessed to police that he shot and killed some people down the road. Investigators searched the area when they discovered a man, 39, and a woman who were shot to death. Their identities are pending verification by the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences. Police also found another man who was injured and taken to a hospital. He is expected to be OK, according to police.

HPD Assistant Chief Ernest Garcia said the area where the shooting happened is hard to get into due to the mud and ponding on the ground. As they walked through, they found furniture and multiple containers, leading them to believe it could be a homeless encampment.

"We haven't had any calls of service here, so we haven't really made it out here or patroled out here," Garcia said. "So we'll be looking at what exactly we have out here."

No other victims were located.

