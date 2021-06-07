Man arrested for allegedly shooting, killing his wife in Alice

At the scene, police found Angelica Harris in her bedroom with a gunshot wound to the head.

ALICE, Texas — In Alice, law enforcement is investigating a stand off that ended with the death of a woman. Her husband is behind bars for allegedly pulling the trigger.

According to our partners at the Alice-Echo News, police were called to an apartment complex on Olmito Street near Highway 44 in Alice just after 2:30 p.m. on Sunday.

At the scene, police found Angelica Harris in her bedroom with a gunshot wound to the head.

Harris' husband, Howard Harris, was arrested down the street after a standoff with law enforcement.

He was booked into the Jim Wells County jail on suspicion of murder. His bond has been set at $500,000.

