Woman hospitalized, man arrested after shooting at Emerald Beach hotel

The woman was taken to the hospital in serious but stable condition and the man was arrested for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A woman was rushed to the hospital overnight and a man was arrested after a shooting at the Emerald Beach Hotel on Shoreline.

Officers with the Corpus Christi Police Department were called to the 1100 block of Shoreline at 2:39 a.m. in reference to the shooting. When they arrived on scene, they found a man attending to a woman who was suffering from a gunshot wound, according to Lt. Michael Pena with the CCPD.

First aid was provided to the woman by first responders and she was taken to the hospital in serious but stable condition, Pena said. An investigation revealed the man and woman knew each other and a disturbance between the two led to the shooting.

The 45-year-old man was arrested for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and taken to the main police station to be interviewed.

His name will be released once he is booked into jail, Pena said.

