SAN ANTONIO — A man died after getting shot several times inside of a northwest-side gas station.

According to an official with SAPD, officers were called out to the CarryOn gas station in the 2600 block of NW Loop 410 just after 1:30 a.m. Saturday morning.

An official with SAPD said that four men were in the gas station when an argument broke out and a couple of the men began fighting. The fight reportedly escalated and that's when one of the men began shooting at one of the men involved in the fight. The victim was shot eight times.

The victim was rushed to University Hospital in critical condition. The Medical Examiner confirmed later that the man died.

A sergeant at the scene said, that "the actions of the shooter appear to be a bit too excessive given the situation, charges will likely be filed".

All three men involved in the incident were detained. The investigation continues.