Man shot after being robbed at Corpus Christi convenience store, police say

Officers are searching for the shooter in the surrounding neighborhood, officials said.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A man was rushed to the hospital Thursday morning after being robbed and then shot at a convenience store at the intersection of Port Ave. and Mary St., Corpus Christi Police Department Sr. Ofc. Javier Cantu said.

It was just after 7 a.m. when the 23-year-old man was shot in the leg inside the store after being robbed, Cantu said. He is expected to be okay.

Officers are searching for the shooter in the surrounding neighborhood, Cantu said. They did not have a detailed description of the person, but said it appeared they left the scene in a vehicle.

Forensic investigators are currently at the scene working to determine exactly what happened.

This is a developing story. Stay with 3NEWS for updates.

