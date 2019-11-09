CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The 22-year-old man who was shot by a Corpus Christi Police Department officer Tuesday morning after confronting him with a pipe will be charged with felony aggravated assault of a peace officer, according to the CCPD Lt. Mike Pena.

It was just after 8 a.m. Tuesday when the Corpus Christi Police Department received reports of a Hispanic male swinging around a large metal pipe at passing vehicles at the intersection of Weber and Gollihar roads.

Officers responded to the scene and when the man continued to swing the pipe at an officer the officer fired several rounds, striking the man.

RELATED: Man shot by CCPD officer after confronting police with metal pipe

The man was rushed to Christus Spohn Shoreline Hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries, according to police. Police have not yet identified the man, but according to Lt. Pena, after recovering in the hospital the man will face a felony charge of aggravated assault of a peace officer.

Relatives confirmed to 3News that the man was 22-year-old and suffered a long history of mental illness and has had prior run-ins with law enforcement.

The CCPD officer was placed on paid administrative leave as per department policy. The shooting is now being investigated by the CCPD and the Nueces County District Attorney's Office.

3News will keep you updated as more information becomes available.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com: