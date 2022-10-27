Man shot by law enforcement in Alice after chase through several South Texas counties, sheriff says

The chase began after a call about shots being fired in Hebbronville, Jim Hogg County Sheriff Kiko Alarcon said.

ALICE, Texas — A man was shot by law enforcement overnight near Alice after a high-speed car chase through several South Texas counties and subsequent foot pursuit, according to Jim Hogg County Sheriff Kiko Alarcon.

Alarcon said his deputies responded to a call in Hebbronville at about 1 a.m. related to several shots being fired on Kohler St. On the way to the scene, deputies saw a vehicle that matched the description that was given to dispatchers, Alarcon said. Deputies pulled the vehicle over on Highway 359 East, but when they approached the car, the driver took off.

A high-speed chase through Realitos, Benavides and San Diego followed, Alarcon said. Duval County, Jim Hogg County and Jim Wells County deputies, along with Texas DPS, were involved in the pursuit.

Deputies were able to lay down spike strips just outside of Alice. After the car hit the strip, the driver continued for about a mile until a tire fell off the car, Alarcon said. The driver then took off running down Business 281.

The man was believed to be armed due to the initial shooting call, Alarcon said. Alarcon said he then received reports that the man had been shot near Commerce Rd. and Industrial Blvd.

The man's condition is not known at this time. Details are limited.

Alarcon said the shooting scene in Hebbronville is still under investigation but they recovered about 15 shell casings from outside a trailer that had no one living inside.