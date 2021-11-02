Man shot by police after hit-and-run crash near Crosstown, Trojan

There has been no update from authorities regarding the suspects condition. No officers were harmed in the shooting.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A male suspect who authorities say fled the scene of a hit-and-run crash Tuesday afternoon has been hospitalized after being shot by police.

The hit-and-run crash happened on in the area of the Crosstown Expressway and Trojan Drive, near Moody High School. Police said the suspect then fled on foot.

Moody High School was placed on a precautionary lockdown due to police activity in the area while officers searched for the suspect.

Eventually officers were able to locate a person matching the suspect's description and soon after, shots were fired.

