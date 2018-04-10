CORPUS CHRISTI (Kiii News) — A man was taken to the hospital Thursday morning after he was shot in the ankle with a shotgun during a dispute over cash.

It all happened in the 1800 block of Whiting Drive. According to the owner of the residence where the shooting occurred, a man arrived there just after 11 a.m. and was causing a disturbance. Another man who lived at the residence went outside with a shotgun and that's when the shooting occurred.

Police said the victim was taken to the hospital with a serious but non-life threatening injury.

According to the homeowner, the suspect and the victim were having a dispute over money that was owed.

The man who pulled the shotgun was arrested and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

