Shooting in downtown Corpus Christi leaves one man dead

20-year-old Robert Benavides has been arrested and charged with murder. His bond is set at $500,000.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Overnight, one man lost his life in downtown Corpus Christi around 3:46 a.m.

Police say 20-year-old Robert Benavides has been charged with the murder of a 23-year-old man. It happened near 600 Shoreline Boulevard.

Officers were called out to the area after the man had been shot. When they arrived on the scene, the man was in the front passenger side of a vehicle. He was transported to the hospital where he later died from his injuries.

Investigators determined that Benavides, who was the driver of the vehicle, was the one who shot the man. He was placed into custody and is now facing charges with murder with a $500,000.00 bond.

This is still an active and ongoing investigation and if anyone has any additional information related to this Homicide, you are asked to contact the Corpus Christi Police Department at (361) 886-2840.

You may also call Crime Stoppers at 888-TIPS (8477). Information provided to Crime Stoppers is anonymous and if the information leads to an arrest, it could earn you a cash reward.

For the latest updates on coronavirus in the Coastal Bend, click here.