Victim in Norvel Drive shooting dies, suspect rearrested on capital murder charge

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Harold 'Hal' Dilger Jr., the man shot after a run-in with a 17-year-old allegedly stealing from cars on Norvel Drive, died Friday morning, according to police.
The shooting happened May 9. The suspect, 17-year-old Victor Martinez, fled the scene but was later arrested for aggravated robbery. He bonded out on May 20, but was rearrested Friday following Dilger's death.
Martinez now faces a charge of capital murder and is being held on a $750,000 bond.
The United States Marshal Service Gulf Coast Violent Offender & Fugitive Task Force assisted the CCPD Crime Reduction Unit in Friday's arrest.
More from 3News on KIIITV.com:
- Corpus Christi firefighter saves graduation day for Calallen students
- Nueces County deputies have wild 'tail' to tell after wrestling alligator
- 'He blew me away': 13-year-old becomes radio station DJ in Corpus Christi
- Sean Strawbridge resigns as Port of Corpus Christi CEO
- Valero officials: No 'offsite concerns' nor injuries reported during refinery fire
- Here's when you can watch the 2023 solar eclipse over Corpus Christi
Subscribe to our YouTube channel for your daily news and exclusive extended interviews.
Do you have a news tip? Tell 3!
Email tell3@kiiitv.com so we can get in touch with you about your story should we have questions or need more information. We realize some stories are sensitive in nature. Let us know if you'd like to remain anonymous.