Victim in Norvel Drive shooting dies, suspect rearrested on capital murder charge

The suspect, 17-year-old Victor Martinez, was rearrested Friday for capital murder and is being held on a $750,000 bond.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Harold 'Hal' Dilger Jr., the man shot after a run-in with a 17-year-old allegedly stealing from cars on Norvel Drive, died Friday morning, according to police.

The shooting happened May 9. The suspect, 17-year-old Victor Martinez, fled the scene but was later arrested for aggravated robbery. He bonded out on May 20, but was rearrested Friday following Dilger's death.

Martinez now faces a charge of capital murder and is being held on a $750,000 bond.

The United States Marshal Service Gulf Coast Violent Offender & Fugitive Task Force assisted the CCPD Crime Reduction Unit in Friday's arrest.

