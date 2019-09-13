CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi police responded to a shooting at around 1 p.m. Friday in the 4000 block of Iturbide Street near Airport Road and are now actively searching for the suspect.

According to police, the shooting happened in the front yard of a residence. A male victim was taken to Christus Spohn Shoreline Hospital with a gunshot wound to the stomach. There has been no word on his condition.

Police said a suspect reportedly got into a silver Lincoln Town Car with a woman and left the scene. Officers found the vehicle abandoned a short distance away and are now searching the area for the suspect.

It is unclear whether the suspect and victim knew each other. Police are still investigating. 3News will keep you updated as more information becomes available.

