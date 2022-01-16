Man shot, killed early Sunday morning; CCPD seeking information on suspicious vehicle

The vehicle is being described as a black in color, 4-door vehicle and it is missing its rear, driver's side hubcap. It was last seen on Rodd Field road.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Around 1:30 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 16th officers responded to a report of shots fired on the 1900 block of Rodd Field.

The person who made the call was in the process of taking the 28-year old male victim to a local hospital. The victim later died at that hospital.

At this time, investigators are actively working on this case and following up on leads.

Corpus Christi Police Detectives are asking for public assistance in identifying the people in a suspicious car connected with the shooting. The vehicle is being described as a black in color, 4-door vehicle. The vehicle has tinted windows and is missing the rear, drivers side hubcap.



The vehicle was last seen traveling Northbound on Rodd Field. If you have any information about this vehicle or the occupant(s), please call 361-886-2600.



You may also call Crime Stoppers at 361-888-TIPS or submit the information online at https://www.p3tips.com/TipForm.aspx?ID=343&C=&T=. Information provided to Crime Stoppers is anonymous and if the information leads to an arrest, it could earn you a cash reward.

