HOUSTON — Police in Baytown are investigating after a was shot multiple times when he opened his door.

It happened at the Sterling Bay Apartments in the 4600 block of Quail Hollow Drive Monday night a little before 11 p.m. A woman called 911, saying her husband had been shot.

When police got there, they found the victim -- identified as 59-year-old David Lavigne, lying in the apartment doorway with a gunshot wound to the abdomen.

Police started CPR, and Lavigne was airlifted to Memorial Hermann Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

According to detectives, Lavigne had answered his door after someone was knocking. When he did, someone opened fire, hitting him multiple times.

Anyone who knows anything about this case is asked to call Baytown police at 281-420-7181 or Baytown Crimestoppers at 281-427-TIPS (8477).

