Man shot, killed at luxury high-rise in midtown Houston

The victim called his friends to say he'd been shot and he was rushed to a nearby hospital but he didn't make it, according to Houston police.

HOUSTON — Houston homicide detectives are investigating a deadly shooting at a high-rise in midtown.

A man in his early 20s was shot multiple times inside his 12th floor apartment at the Drewery Place, according to HPD.

"Friends had been called by him saying he got shot and when they got here they called the ambulance and he was transported," HPD Detective Shawn Overstreet said at the scene.

The victim died after being rushed to a nearby hospital.

Police were called to the scene at 2850 Fannin around 1:20 a.m.

They were checking surveillance cameras and planned to interview neighbors.

Visitors have to check in at the luxury high-rise so detectives believe the victim may have known his killer.

The victim's name hasn't been released.

At this time, there is no known motive nor suspect.

Anyone with information in this case is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS (8477).