SAN ANTONIO — A man with five active felony warrants was shot twice during an officer-involved shooting late Friday night on the city's northeast side.

According to the SAPD Chief William McManus, officers responded to a call for suspicious persons in the 3000 block of Eisenhauer Road around 11:50 p.m. Friday.

When officers arrived to the parking lot of the Verano At The Heights apartment complex, they found four suspects near a blue SUV.

Chief McManus said that when officers arrived at the scene, all four suspects began to run down Vandiver Road with police in pursuit.

An officer caught up with one of the suspects down the road and the two struggled.

Chief McManus said that the suspect pulled a gun out from his waistband and the officer shoved the suspect away in order to pull out his weapon.

The officer fired two shots at the suspect, hitting him in the chest.

He was taken to a nearby hospital in serious condition. Chief McManus said that the suspect had five active felony warrants.

The other three suspects are still at large.

Stolen goods and drugs were found by the SUV the suspects were standing by.

Police believe the men were loading the drugs and stolen property into a nearby apartment unit.

The officer, who has been with SAPD for "a little over a year," was not injured.

Chief McManus said, "The officer's very lucky. He did a real good job apprehending this guy, he had a weapon, he had a handgun, actually struggled with him over the handgun, the suspect actually fired one round prior to being shot."

The officer will be put on administrative duty, "as is routine for these kinds of cases."

The investigation continues.