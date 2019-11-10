SAN ANTONIO — Police are looking for a man who stabbed another man in a hospital room early Friday morning.

A woman reportedly had three men visiting her at Methodist Specialty and Transplant Hospital. Police say two of the men got into a fight and one man stabbed the other.

The man took off on foot from the fifth floor and left the hospital through a loading dock.

The man who was stabbed was taken to University Hospital for treatment.

Police launched their helicopter and searched by k-9 in the Medical Center, but he was not found.