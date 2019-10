PHOENIX — Police arrested a man in Phoenix after a verbal fight with his girlfriend led to a double stabbing.

According to police, Michael Brown, 42, stabbed his girlfriend around 10 p.m. Saturday night. A second woman tried to intervene and Brown stabbed her as well.

Both women have non-life threatening injuries.

The incident happened near Van Buren Street and 32nd Avenue.

Brown is being charged with aggravated assault.