Customers had to be evacuated from a McDonald's restaurant Sunday evening in Corpus Christi after a man entered the store with a knife, threatened people inside and proceeded to eat their food.

It happened at the McDonald's on Saratoga Boulevard and Weber Road. The man was identified as 36-year-old Patrick Durkin.

Sources at the scene said it wasn't the first time Durkin had gone into the store and harassed customers.

When police arrived and ordered Durkin to get on the ground, he complied and was arrested for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and aggravated robbery.

