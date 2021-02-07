Man wanted in Nueces County for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon

18-year-old Nathaniel Lomas has an outstanding warrant. Law enforcement says he stands 5’07” feet, weighs approximately 145 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

NUECES COUNTY, Texas — The Nueces County Sheriff's Office is looking for a wanted man out on a $50,000 bond. 18-year-old Nathaniel Lomas has an outstanding warrant for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

According to law enforcement, he stands 5’07” feet, weighs approximately 145 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Call 911 or crime stoppers at (361) 888-8477 if you think you know where he may be.

Information you provide on his whereabouts will be anonymous, and if they lead to an arrest, it could earn you a cash reward.

