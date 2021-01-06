Man wanted in Nueces County for continuous sexual abuse of a child

NUECES COUNTY, Texas — The Nueces County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public's help in locating 30-year-old Adrian Johnson who has an outstanding warrant for continuous sex abuse of a child under 14-years-old.
The sheriff's office said Johnson is described as a male, who stands 5’11” feet, weighs approximately 150 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.
If you know how to locate Johnson, call Crime Stoppers at (361)888-TIPS (8477) or submit the information online here.
The information you provide to Crime Stoppers is anonymous and if the information leads to an arrest, it could earn you a cash reward.
