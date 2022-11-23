U.S. Marshals believe man wanted for sexual assault of a child may be in Corpus Christi

Carlos Monsevais has an outstanding warrant out of Uvalde County for sexual assault of a child.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — United States Marshals are searching for a man wanted out of Uvalde County and they believe he may by in the Corpus Christi area.

Carlos Monsevais,28, has an outstanding probation violation warrant related to a sexual assault of a child charges. He is described as standing 5’09”, weighs approximately 153 pounds, and has dark black hair and brown eyes.

If you know how to locate Carlos, call Crime Stoppers at (361) 888-TIPS (8477) or submit the information online at here. The information you provide to Crime Stoppers is anonymous and if the information leads to an arrest, it could earn you a cash reward.

You may also contact the Gulf Coast Violent Offenders and Fugitives Task Force at (361) 267-6500, officials said.

UNITED STATES MARSHAL SERVICE WANTED OFFENDER United States Deputy Marshals are asking for your help to locate Carlos... Posted by Corpus Christi Police Department on Wednesday, November 23, 2022

